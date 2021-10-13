The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Paul Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Individual Hong Kong investors may be allowed to take financial stake in Northern Metropolis development, finance chief says

  • Paul Chan says financing arrangements for transforming city’s border area with mainland China should be creative, tailor-made for each stage of development
  • Activities involving public-private partnership could include retail investors so Hongkongers can ‘own this particular vision and benefit from it’

Topic |   Paul Chan
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:47pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
The Northern Metropolis is intended to serve as a strategic growth engine for Hong Kong’s border area with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE