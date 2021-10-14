Leaflets on the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme, which requires both employers and employees to make monthly contributions as part of their salary structure. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong government proposal for residents to convert pensions into annuities ‘absurd’ if made mandatory, labour minister says
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says forcing Hongkongers to make switch from MPF pension plans to annuities would deprive them of a choice
- Labour lawmaker Michael Luk suggests looking at ways to encourage wider uptake of annuities, such as by matching residents’ contributions
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
