Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang
Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to host 7 trade fairs simultaneously, with hybrid platform aimed at taking advantage of peak sourcing season

  • The events will take place both online and in person, and are intended to help the city’s pandemic-battered small and medium-sized enterprises
  • The plan is also meant to bolster city leader Carrie Lam’s recent pledge to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 10:57pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang
Visitors and buyers attend a previous edition of the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, before the coronavirus put a hamper on such business expos. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE