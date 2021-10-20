O’Hotel in Kowloon City is one of Hong Kong’s newly designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: scramble for Hong Kong quarantine rooms leaves several hotels fully booked for first two weeks of December
- About 10 quarantine hotels have no rooms left for first half of December, Post analysis reveals, with many of the 40 designated facilities still to reveal their availability
- Demand is high for quarantine at upmarket hotels, with one saying it has no availability until February 2022
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
O’Hotel in Kowloon City is one of Hong Kong’s newly designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Winson Wong