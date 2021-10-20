Hong Kong lawmakers have passed a tenancy control bill aimed at protecting some of the city’s poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong lawmakers have passed a tenancy control bill aimed at protecting some of the city’s poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong lawmakers pass tenancy control bill to protect poorest from landlord exploitation

  • Legislators vote to pass bill that caps rent increases for subdivided flats at 10 per cent
  • Tens of thousands of families have no option but to choose the cramped spaces during their long wait for public housing

Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:29pm, 20 Oct, 2021

