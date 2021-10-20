Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock
Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong shoppers to pay more for fresh beef after key distributor raises wholesale price

  • Ng Fung Hong, city’s sole importer of mainland China’s live cattle, to raise prices on Thursday by as much as 8.1 per cent, to HK$5,710 per picul
  • Higher costs could put pressure on retailers to raise prices, with one butcher planning a 5 per cent increase next month

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 8:50pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock
Fresh beef is set to become more expensive for Hongkongers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE