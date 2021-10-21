Hong Kong resident have been told to avoid handling or eating raw seafood after an outbreak of bacterial infection. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong resident have been told to avoid handling or eating raw seafood after an outbreak of bacterial infection. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong resident have been told to avoid handling or eating raw seafood after an outbreak of bacterial infection. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong wet markets battling health scare after outbreak of potentially dangerous bacterial infection linked to freshwater fish

  • Medical experts have urged the public to avoid eating raw seafood, with cases linked to grass carp, bighead carp, and snakehead
  • Vendors and shoppers taking extra precautions after warning not to touch fish without gloves on

Xinlu Liang
Jack Tsang and Xinlu Liang

Updated: 3:15pm, 21 Oct, 2021

