Hong Kong resident have been told to avoid handling or eating raw seafood after an outbreak of bacterial infection. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong wet markets battling health scare after outbreak of potentially dangerous bacterial infection linked to freshwater fish
- Medical experts have urged the public to avoid eating raw seafood, with cases linked to grass carp, bighead carp, and snakehead
- Vendors and shoppers taking extra precautions after warning not to touch fish without gloves on
