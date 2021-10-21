Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong jobless rate drops to new low of 4.5 per cent since start of coronavirus pandemic
- Rolling three-month figure to end-September was down 0.2 percentage points over the period spanning June to August
- Unemployment mark at its lowest since pandemic began with the government’s e-voucher scheme providing short-term boost
