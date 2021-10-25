A global supply chain crisis has left Hong Kong exporters facing rising costs and shortage of containers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong exporters risk missing Christmas peak season as global supply chain crisis leaves goods stranded
- Small and medium-sized enterprises, desperate for containers and facing rising transport costs, worry customers will cancel orders
- Shipment delays leave many exporters strapped for cash as overseas buyers put off payment too
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A global supply chain crisis has left Hong Kong exporters facing rising costs and shortage of containers. Photo: Sam Tsang