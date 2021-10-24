Hong Kong’s unemployment rate fell to 4.5 per cent for the three months to September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong finance chief warns jobs market recovery is slowing, backs more even spread of gains from economic growth
- Paul Chan says unbalanced economy is ‘major problem’ with significant wealth disparities across sectors damaging people’s sense of belonging
- He pledges more people-centric approach to economic development to increase high-quality job opportunities and improve housing
Topic | Hong Kong economy
