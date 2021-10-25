Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: cruise giant Royal Caribbean appeals to Hong Kong authorities to reconsider 21-day service suspension over Covid-19 scare

  • Health officials had ordered Royal Caribbean to suspend ‘cruises to nowhere’ on its Spectrum of the Seas liner until November 11 after a crew member’s ‘repositive’ Covid-19 case
  • All 1,250 crew, including the one employee in question, have since tested negative for Covid-19, company says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:49pm, 25 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE