Spectrum of the Seas is moored in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus: cruise giant Royal Caribbean appeals to Hong Kong authorities to reconsider 21-day service suspension over Covid-19 scare
- Health officials had ordered Royal Caribbean to suspend ‘cruises to nowhere’ on its Spectrum of the Seas liner until November 11 after a crew member’s ‘repositive’ Covid-19 case
- All 1,250 crew, including the one employee in question, have since tested negative for Covid-19, company says
