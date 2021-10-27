Ocean Park is looking to reinvent itself as a leisure and retail destination focused on education and conservation under a HK$6.8 billion transformation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park posts HK$31.8 million deficit despite government bailouts as Covid-19 blights annual performance figures
- Ocean Park plunges into the red for 2020-21 after recording HK$1.92 billion surplus in previous year
- Revenues nearly halved, visitor numbers down 36 per cent as coronavirus crisis forced repeated closures of the Aberdeen attraction
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
