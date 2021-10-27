A land transport alliance has called on the Hong Kong government to regulate fuel prices to help ease the burden on drivers. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport alliance calls on Hong Kong government to regulate petrol prices, offer more subsidies to ease burden on drivers
- Hong Kong Land Transport Alliance says drivers are under pressure because of rising fuel prices and Covid-19 pandemic but cannot pass on soaring costs
- Group hopes government can provide more subsidies to prevent drivers from quitting and finding better-paying jobs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
