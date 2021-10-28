Real estate agents who deal overseas home sales are not licensed in Hong Kong, something the city’s consumer watchdog says must change. Photo: Bloomberg Real estate agents who deal overseas home sales are not licensed in Hong Kong, something the city’s consumer watchdog says must change. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong property agents who sell homes abroad need to be licensed, watchdog says, as complaints rise 60 per cent

  • Consumer Council says need for regulation more pressing than ever with thirst for buying property outside the city growing among its residents
  • Number of complaints relating to the sale in Hong Kong of overseas and mainland Chinese properties climbed to 56 last year, new figures reveal

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Denise TsangKathleen Magramo
Denise Tsang and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:27am, 28 Oct, 2021

