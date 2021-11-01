Hong Kong’s economic recovery remains on track. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s economic recovery remains on track. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong recovery on track with economy growing 5.4 per cent in third quarter but rising inflation poses threat

  • Advanced estimate shows gross domestic product on track for further improvement between July and September
  • But city faces growing pressure from inflation as a result of high levels of overseas energy and commodities prices, and global shipping costs

Denise Tsang
Updated: 4:58pm, 1 Nov, 2021

