Hong Kong’s business community is hoping new rules further reducing quarantine exemptions will convince Beijing to reopen the border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong business community’s big question after quarantine shift: will it convince Beijing to reopen border?
- City’s largest chamber of commerce expresses hope new rules will convince central government in a way that near-zero local infection rate has not
- Foreign businesses cling to hope that equal emphasis will be placed on opening doors to international travel again
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s business community is hoping new rules further reducing quarantine exemptions will convince Beijing to reopen the border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng