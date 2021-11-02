Hong Kong’s business community is hoping new rules further reducing quarantine exemptions will convince Beijing to reopen the border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong’s business community is hoping new rules further reducing quarantine exemptions will convince Beijing to reopen the border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong business community’s big question after quarantine shift: will it convince Beijing to reopen border?

  • City’s largest chamber of commerce expresses hope new rules will convince central government in a way that near-zero local infection rate has not
  • Foreign businesses cling to hope that equal emphasis will be placed on opening doors to international travel again

Denise Tsang
Updated: 9:19am, 2 Nov, 2021

