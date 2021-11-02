The consumption voucher scheme gives each eligible Hong Kong resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages. Photo: Nora Tam The consumption voucher scheme gives each eligible Hong Kong resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages. Photo: Nora Tam
The consumption voucher scheme gives each eligible Hong Kong resident HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers in stages. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong retail sales rise 7.3 per cent in September as e-voucher scheme boosts consumer confidence

  • September sales jump to HK$28 billion, boosted by rising consumer confidence from digital voucher scheme
  • In first nine months of year, online transactions leapt 8 per cent from same period in 2020

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Updated: 4:55pm, 2 Nov, 2021

