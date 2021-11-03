Resumption of cross-border travel is a priority for the government. Photo: Sam Tsang Resumption of cross-border travel is a priority for the government. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: business travel given priority if Hong Kong-mainland China border reopens, city leader Carrie Lam reveals

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam reveals to business leaders framework for quarantine-free travel being discussed with mainland authorities
  • She also appeals to business bosses to promote or even mandate use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ Covid-19 contact-tracing app for entry into their buildings

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:12am, 3 Nov, 2021

