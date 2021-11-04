The performance in the third quarter of this year was the best the city’s restaurants have seen since the end of 2019, just before the pandemic set in. Photo: Jonathan Wong The performance in the third quarter of this year was the best the city’s restaurants have seen since the end of 2019, just before the pandemic set in. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurant receipts up whopping 44 per cent year on year in third quarter

  • Restaurants took in HK$24.5 billion between July and September, compared with just HK$17 billion in the third quarter last year
  • The government credits its consumption voucher scheme and a lull in the pandemic for the substantial bump

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Nov, 2021

