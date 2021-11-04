The performance in the third quarter of this year was the best the city’s restaurants have seen since the end of 2019, just before the pandemic set in. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong restaurant receipts up whopping 44 per cent year on year in third quarter
- Restaurants took in HK$24.5 billion between July and September, compared with just HK$17 billion in the third quarter last year
- The government credits its consumption voucher scheme and a lull in the pandemic for the substantial bump
