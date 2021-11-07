The Canto-pop sensation Mirror will headline Hong Kong’s first large-scale public New Year’s celebration since 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong to mark countdown to 2022 with Mirror concert at new arts district after 2 years of muted celebrations
- The Hong Kong Tourism Board will be raffling off free tickets to the event to 3,000 lucky residents
- New Year’s Eve celebrations were cancelled in 2019 over protest fears, and in 2020 because of the pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The Canto-pop sensation Mirror will headline Hong Kong’s first large-scale public New Year’s celebration since 2018. Photo: Getty Images