Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: why Hong Kong phone vendors are ringing up sales of old models with ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
- Now that app is needed for entry to many public venues, those without smartphones rush to buy
- Shops clear old stocks, charge customers ‘service fee’ to install free contact-tracing app
Topic | Hong Kong economy
