Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: why Hong Kong phone vendors are ringing up sales of old models with ‘Leave Home Safe’ app

  • Now that app is needed for entry to many public venues, those without smartphones rush to buy
  • Shops clear old stocks, charge customers ‘service fee’ to install free contact-tracing app

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:17am, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Peter Lau from JK Empire in Sham Shui Po displays a phone with the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app installed. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE