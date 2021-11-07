A record-setting HK$50.8 billion was paid for a 50-year land grant on a prime piece of harbourfront property, the government revealed last week. Photo: Winson Wong
Record land sales will shrink Hong Kong deficit, but not enough to justify big spending, finance chief says
- The sale of several prime urban sites helped the city hit a record high of HK$40 billion as of last month, while brisk exports have also boosted recovery
- But land sale gains not enough to cover gap created by major jumps in recurrent spending over past five years, Paul Chan says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
