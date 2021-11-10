Some 62 per cent of respondents said they saved money regularly. Photo: Shutterstock Some 62 per cent of respondents said they saved money regularly. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Fewer Hong Kong residents able to save money amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board annual survey finds people’s average monthly savings have dropped 6 per cent from HK$7,000 last year to HK$6,600
  • Some 62 per cent say they save money regularly, a 5 percentage point drop year on year and lowest since survey first conducted in 2018

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:54pm, 10 Nov, 2021

