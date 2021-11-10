The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong poverty rate hits 12-year high, government figures show

  • The government maintains that after adjusting for interventions it undertook amid the pandemic, the poverty rate actually fell slightly
  • But advocates say that interpretation masks the severity of the impact of the coronavirus on the city’s underprivileged

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:51pm, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
The city’s unadjusted poverty rate hit a 12-year high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE