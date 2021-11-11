Spectrum of the Seas will once again take to the high seas now that a coronavirus-related suspension is no longer in force. Photo: Martin Chan Spectrum of the Seas will once again take to the high seas now that a coronavirus-related suspension is no longer in force. Photo: Martin Chan
Spectrum of the Seas will once again take to the high seas now that a coronavirus-related suspension is no longer in force. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean to resume Hong Kong ‘cruises to nowhere’ after 21-day ban over infected crew member

  • Spectrum of the Seas to set sail for first time in three weeks on Thursday as government-imposed ban expires
  • Most guests with reservations for the six cancelled voyages rebook for a later date, company says, but refuses to comment on financial impact of the saga

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:49pm, 11 Nov, 2021

