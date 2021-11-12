This year’s Christmas offering at the Heritage 1881 shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse
Lavish Christmas decorations making 2021 comeback in Hong Kong after protests, coronavirus forced low-key displays in recent years
- Crowds expected for big reveal of Hong Kong’s flagship Christmas decorations at Harbour City for first time since 2018
- Anti-government protests and then fourth wave of coronavirus have put dampeners on the festive tradition for extravagant displays over last two years
Topic | Hong Kong economy
This year’s Christmas offering at the Heritage 1881 shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse