The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang
The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong economy set to grow 6.4 per cent for full year, but coronavirus, supply chain crunch could weigh on recovery

  • Third-quarter growth of 5.4 per cent year on year stronger than expected despite falling from 7.6 per cent recorded in previous three months, economist notes
  • Momentum has slowed in recent months amid surge in Delta variant infections and supply bottlenecks in many places, he says

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:35pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang
The city’s economy is climbing out of two consecutive years of economic decline. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE