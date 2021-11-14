Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae
Foodpanda accuses striking Hong Kong workers of interfering in other riders’ deliveries
- The delivery platform’s director of operations says one rider was even assaulted while trying to carry out his duties
- The alleged interference came amid a two-day protest against changes in how riders are paid
Topic | Hong Kong economy
