Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae
Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Foodpanda accuses striking Hong Kong workers of interfering in other riders’ deliveries

  • The delivery platform’s director of operations says one rider was even assaulted while trying to carry out his duties
  • The alleged interference came amid a two-day protest against changes in how riders are paid

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:29pm, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae
Foodpanda has accused some striking workers of interfering in others’ deliveries. Photo: May Tae
READ FULL ARTICLE