Hong Kong’s Consumer Council recently tested models of cast iron pots and found they released various metals exceeding global safety standards. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong watchdog finds over half of cast iron cooking pots release metals exceeding global safety standards
- Consumer Council test shows seven models of cast iron pots found to have released metals such as cobalt, lithium, aluminium, arsenic, cadmium and iron, exceeding limits set by European bodies from 0.4 times to 54 times
- Best performers were pots from popular brands Lagostina, Le Creuset and Staub, while products from Lodge and Bruno fared the worst
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council recently tested models of cast iron pots and found they released various metals exceeding global safety standards. Photo: Felix Wong