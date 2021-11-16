Workers in Hong Kong can expect to receive a 1.1 per cent salary increase once inflation of 2.1 per cent is taken into account. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong jobless rate drops to 4.3 per cent as economic recovery gains traction
- Unemployment rate falls 0.2 percentage points between August and October
- Annual pay trend report findings show employees can expect to become better off with real salary increase of 1.1 per cent next year
Topic | Hong Kong economy
