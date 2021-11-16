Foodpanda couriers gather outside the company’s headquarters in Sheung Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Foodpanda Hong Kong bosses promise to hold ‘fruitful’ talks with couriers after strike over pay
- Bosses meeting courier representatives on Tuesday afternoon in bid to resolve dispute over reduced delivery fees
- Meeting was triggered after hundreds of disgruntled Foodpanda couriers went on strike on Saturday and Sunday
