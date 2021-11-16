Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, says she is stepping down next year. Photo: May Tse Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, says she is stepping down next year. Photo: May Tse
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, says she is stepping down next year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Head of American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong to step down next year

  • AmCham president Tara Joseph says she will leave after ensuring a smooth leadership transition and wrapping up some ‘major initiatives’
  • Relations between Washington and Beijing have recently undergone a dramatic shift, with AmCham at times finding itself caught in the crossfire

Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:04pm, 16 Nov, 2021

