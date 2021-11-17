Foodpanda couriers went on strike over the weekend to protest against pay cuts. Photo: May Tse
Foodpanda Hong Kong, couriers to resume talks over minimum pay on Thursday after 7-hour dialogue ends in deadlock
- Foodpanda Hong Kong says it has ‘proactively proposed a few solutions’ in response to fleet’s demands, but refuses to set minimum pay per order
- Strike organisers say they hope to compromise and ask for better offer from company in Thursday’s talks
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Foodpanda couriers went on strike over the weekend to protest against pay cuts. Photo: May Tse