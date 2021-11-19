Joseph Armas, managing director of Otis Elevator for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, has been named AmCham’s next chairman. Photo: Handout
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong elects Joseph Armas as its next chairman

  • Armas, a managing director at Otis Elevator, will take the reins in 2022 amid ongoing tensions between China and the United States
  • Election, which saw FedEx’s Geoffrey Siebengartner named vice-chairman, comes just days after it was revealed AmCham president Tara Joseph was stepping down

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:04pm, 19 Nov, 2021

