Diners will soon be required to use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when visiting all Hong Kong restaurants, with paper submissions to be removed as an alternative. Photo: Felix Wong
Diners will soon be required to use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when visiting all Hong Kong restaurants, with paper submissions to be removed as an alternative. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: mandatory use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app could kick in as early as next week at all Hong Kong’s restaurants, bars

  • November 25 seen as possible launch date for compulsory use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app across all 16,000 licensed restaurants, bars citywide
  • Food and drink industry hopeful the move, eliminating paper option for leaving contact details, can help boost revenues with larger bookings, less regulation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:47pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Diners will soon be required to use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when visiting all Hong Kong restaurants, with paper submissions to be removed as an alternative. Photo: Felix Wong
Diners will soon be required to use the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app when visiting all Hong Kong restaurants, with paper submissions to be removed as an alternative. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE