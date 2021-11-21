Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong government looks to green bonds sale in yuan as way of consolidating city’s role as global offshore hub for RMB
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also says officials are preparing to issue retail green bonds so public can invest
- Green bonds are fixed-income financial products designed to fund projects that are environmentally friendly
Topic | Green bonds
Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters