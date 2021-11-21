Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters
Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters
Green bonds
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong government looks to green bonds sale in yuan as way of consolidating city’s role as global offshore hub for RMB

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan also says officials are preparing to issue retail green bonds so public can invest
  • Green bonds are fixed-income financial products designed to fund projects that are environmentally friendly

Topic |   Green bonds
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 2:32pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters
Financial Secretary Paul Chan addressed the issue of green bonds in his weekly blog. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE