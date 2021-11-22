The mounting cost of fresh vegetables is playing a part in rising Hong Kong inflation. Photo: Nora Tam
Surging household bills in Hong Kong spark inflation warning as prices rise 1.7 per cent

  • Consumer price index records 1.7 per cent inflation for October year on year, Census and Statistics Department reveals
  • Electricity, gas and water bills soar 28.1 per cent, while clothing and footwear prices are up 6.1 per cent

Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:36pm, 22 Nov, 2021

