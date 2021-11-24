Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong to revive bill bolstering copyright law as minister warns satire and parodies must toe national security line
- Push to change existing copyright law comes after government failed twice before
- New exemptions planned for content deemed parody, satire, caricature and pastiche, but works must stay within bounds of national security law, minister says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau. Photo: Nora Tam