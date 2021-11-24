Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong to revive bill bolstering copyright law as minister warns satire and parodies must toe national security line

  • Push to change existing copyright law comes after government failed twice before
  • New exemptions planned for content deemed parody, satire, caricature and pastiche, but works must stay within bounds of national security law, minister says

Denise TsangKathleen Magramo
Denise Tsang and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:46pm, 24 Nov, 2021

