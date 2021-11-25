Foodpanda workers hold up protest slogans. Photo: May Tae
Foodpanda riders’ strike: a look behind the scenes of 2-day action and what it says of Hong Kong’s labour movement
- Showdown between online meals delivery platform and couriers ends in ‘very good package’ accepted by riders, who organised themselves in chat groups
- Union member involved in talks say despite the disbandment of major workers’ body in city under political pressure from authorities, labour activism still has much to offer
Topic | Hong Kong economy
