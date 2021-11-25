The Competition Commission, headed by CEO Rasul Butt (pictured), has recommended reduced fines be imposed on three companies that engaged in a cartel. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong antitrust watchdog recommends reduced fines for 3 companies that took part in cartel
- The reduced penalties were the result of an agreement under which the three companies cooperated with investigators
- The Competition Commission found the companies had worked together to fix prices, rig bids and divvy up the market to the detriment of their clients
