A flurry of activity is taking place as Hong Kong races towards a planned reopening of its border with mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Hong Kong to tighten aircrew restrictions, conduct border checkpoint drills as city races towards limited December reopening with mainland China

  • Drills at border-crossing facilities scheduled for next week will test how well city’s new coronavirus health code app is working
  • Hong Kong officials ‘will have to do it fast if the border is to reopen on a small scale next month’, one source says

Topic |   Hong Kong and mainland China border reopening
Olga WongWilliam Zheng
Olga Wong and William Zheng

Updated: 3:49pm, 26 Nov, 2021

