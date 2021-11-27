Hong Kong catering businesses are looking forward to welcoming more customers this holiday season. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: as business lunches return, calls grow for Hong Kong to ease strict pandemic restrictions, boost recovery
- Business groups, food and beverage outlets say in-person gatherings have resumed, with more expected over holiday season
- With travel still a bother, city residents, expats snap up hotels’ Christmas staycation deals
Topic | Hong Kong economy
