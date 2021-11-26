Tourists leave Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong companies call on government to roll out new Health Code app soon so executives can understand how it works
- Anyone wanting to join the new quarantine-free travel scheme will have to use the new app, which is still being tested
- Some executives say that while they are eager to cross the border, they also want to know details about what personal details will be required
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
