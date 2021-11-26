Tourists leave Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong companies call on government to roll out new Health Code app soon so executives can understand how it works

  • Anyone wanting to join the new quarantine-free travel scheme will have to use the new app, which is still being tested
  • Some executives say that while they are eager to cross the border, they also want to know details about what personal details will be required

Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:44pm, 26 Nov, 2021

