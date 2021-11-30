The government’s e-voucher scheme has helped boost consumer spending. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail sales surge 12 per cent in October as rebound extends for ninth straight month

  • October sales jump to HK$30.7 billion, according to provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department
  • Entrenched economic recovery and disbursement of second batch of e-vouchers boosted consumption sentiment, government says

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:30pm, 30 Nov, 2021

