Hong Kong already has a ‘Leave Home Safe’ app for Covid-19 risk exposure. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong authorities set to unveil health code system, paving way for mainland China border reopening
- Government will reveal details of scheme for cross-border travellers in a press conference on Thursday, the Post has learned
- City was told at meeting last week it had met ‘basic requirements’ for border reopening, with only a few obstacles remaining including health code app.
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong already has a ‘Leave Home Safe’ app for Covid-19 risk exposure. Photo: Nora Tam