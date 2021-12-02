A new health code revealed on Thursday is seen as a key step towards a long-awaited border reopening with mainland China. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health code compatible with mainland China and Macau’s to launch next week as border reopening comes into sight

  • Registration for new health code set to open on December 10, Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit says
  • Use of the new code, which has raised privacy concerns since first mooted, is only required of Hongkongers who plan to cross the border

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:01pm, 2 Dec, 2021

