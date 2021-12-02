The government has forecast economic expansion of 6.4 per cent in 2021. Photo Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s largest business lobby predicts further growth in 2022 but warns of Omicron risks to economy
- General Chamber of Commerce forecasts 2.8 per cent expansion next year after 6.3 per cent this year
- But the emerging Omicron variant could suppress recovery in tourism and hospitality industries, it says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
