The 19-chapter book Hong Kong’s Participation in National Reform and Opening Up became available on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
The 19-chapter book Hong Kong’s Participation in National Reform and Opening Up became available on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Chronicles Institute’s latest book focuses on city’s key role in China’s reform and opening up since 1978

  • China may not have transformed and opened up to the world without Hong Kong, says book editor
  • Changes on mainland led city to change course, develop into global financial centre it is today

Topic |   40 years of reform and opening up
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:27am, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 19-chapter book Hong Kong’s Participation in National Reform and Opening Up became available on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
The 19-chapter book Hong Kong’s Participation in National Reform and Opening Up became available on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE