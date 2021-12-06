The 19-chapter book Hong Kong’s Participation in National Reform and Opening Up became available on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Chronicles Institute’s latest book focuses on city’s key role in China’s reform and opening up since 1978
- China may not have transformed and opened up to the world without Hong Kong, says book editor
- Changes on mainland led city to change course, develop into global financial centre it is today
