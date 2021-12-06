The government wants to boost the vaccination rate. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron variant: Hong Kong set to require two-thirds of diners in all restaurants to have had coronavirus jab
- Source says government plans to tighten restrictions on diners by requiring them to be vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine
- Exemptions will be available for those aged 12 or below or people who obtain medical proof they are not fit for vaccination
The government wants to boost the vaccination rate. Photo: Felix Wong