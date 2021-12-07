Residents use Hong Kong’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong will consider vaccine passports if necessary, but city has ‘not hit that stage yet’, Carrie Lam says

  • Banning the unvaccinated from numerous venues will remain an option if administration needs additional leverage to boost flagging inoculation rates
  • Hong Kong, meanwhile, has begun prioritising groups for eventual reopening of mainland border, though launch date and daily quota for travel programme yet to be finalised

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 1:15pm, 7 Dec, 2021

